Hunter returning from bush causes arrest of 3 men for stealing ECG transformer in Volta

They are reported to be plumbers and residents of Tema Community 25 and were visiting their hometown to celebrate the Asogli Yam festival before their arrest on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

General Manager of ECG in the Volta Region, Christina Jatoe-Kaleo recounted that a hunter, while returning home at dawn, met the suspects and questioned them. They then threw an iron rod at him, and he fired several gunshots to scare them.

“The suspects ran away and were later apprehended by residents of the community around 3:am who continued to chase the suspects. The suspects were later arrested by the police and sent to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters for further investigation,” myjoyonline.com quotes Jatoe-Kaleo as saying.

She lamented how the activities of criminals are hampering the ECG’s effective functioning.

“As a company, we are committed to providing quality, reliable, and safe electricity services for our customers, but the activities of these individuals prevent us from delivering our core mandate. Once the transformer is stolen, power supply will be curtailed to customers, and this will affect businesses, schools, and even hospitals, so we humbly appeal to the general public to assist us in curbing this menace.

“The transformer is the most expensive component in our network and the value for the damaged transformer at Adaklu Tsrefe by these suspects is GHs104,000 minus labour and other expenses which we have to replace at our own cost and this affects our operations as well as our financial health. This new transformer could have been sent to communities without power supply or even extend power to other areas” she said.