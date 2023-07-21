I employ about 400 people every year – Dumelo reveals

“I do not get any support from the government; I finance whatever I am doing on the farm. I hope to receive support from the government and trust I will be called on board.

“It is very costly because I use my own money to pay all the workers I have employed; for instance, when it is time for harvesting, you have to pay those who uproot and all the value chain, but I am happy about it because I have created employment for others. I am able to employ 300–400 workers annually,” adomonline.com quotes Dumelo as saying.

He was the Ayewaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate of the opposition NDC in the 2020 elections and has indicated an interest in representing the constituency in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented how Ghana has vast arable lands wasting away while foodstuff that could be cultivated locally to feed the nation is imported at high costs.

“When you get to our supermarkets, most of the fruits, ginger, and other stuff are imported, which should not be allowed because if we sit idle, one day we will import eggs,” he predicted.

“Farming is now expensive, but we have the Volta River, Tunu Dam, and other big streams that can be used for irrigation in agriculture in the country. Hence, if we start irrigation farming on tomatoes, maize, and onions, it will reduce our shortage of those items.”

Recounting what sparked his interest in farming in addition to his acting and political careers, Dumelo said: “Ten years ago, I was driving to the Northern part of Ghana and saw huge fertile fields on the roadside, which can help the country farm and have more foodstuff to sustain the country. So, I made up my mind to zoom into farming,”

He added that the notion that agriculture is not lucrative and is for old folks is flawed because if done well, Agric can be a major source of income.

ADVERTISEMENT