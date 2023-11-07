I reject the result – Woman says as DNA test proves none of 4 kids belongs to her husband

The tests carried out at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center in Osogbo proved that all the four children that Kolawole has raised as his biological ones over the years were sired by another man.

Speaking to On-Air-Personality, Oriyomi Hamzat on Kokoro Alate on Agidigbo 88.7 FM in Ibadan on Friday, Kolawole sought the support of Nigerians amid tears, saying he was heartbroken and confused.

“I want Nigerians to come to my rescue because I must not suffer this in vain. I married Toyin in 2007 and gave birth to four children. She gave birth to four children, but none of them belongs to me after findings from a DNA test,” Kolawole lamented

Meanwhile, Toyin Tella, Kolawole’s wife rejected the DNA results, claiming fowl play. She maintained that all her children belong to Kolawole.

“I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples, and I don’t know which sample they took, so I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children,” she said.