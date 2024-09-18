ADVERTISEMENT
I stole a cell phone not motorcycle - Suspect counters prosecutor in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judge who ordered the prosecutor to present his witnesses at the next sitting, granted the accused bail on the condition that he present the Imam of his area.

The accused, who resides at Bim Road, Unguwan Rimi, pleaded not guilty to the offence of stealing a motorcycle, saying he only stole a cellphone.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, told the court that the nominal complainant filed a report about his missing motorcycle which he had parked in his shop at Bacab Plaza, in 2023

He added that the motorcycle worth ₦225,000 was not found at that time until September 11, when the accused was caught at Bacab Plaza trying to steal another motorcycle.

” That was when the complainant strongly suspected you, Auwal Abubakar, as the person that stole his motorcycle last year,” he said.

The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, who ordered the prosecutor to present his witnesses at the next sitting, granted the accused bail on the condition that he present the Imam of his area.

He adjourned the case till September 25 for a hearing.

