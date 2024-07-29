JusticeForLois: Brother claims Ghana police manipulated autopsy dates

In his posts, George accuses the police of lying about the autopsy date and the presence of blood stains on Lois's body. He demands an explanation for why the police stated there were no blood stains when he has photographic evidence suggesting otherwise. He questions if the "reddish liquid" from her nose was anything other than blood.

George also criticises the police for their lack of communication with the family, both before and after a planned visit, which he claims was merely an attempt to cover their inadequate efforts in investigating Lois's death. He further alleges that the police's IT experts have failed to unlock Lois's phone and demands transparency regarding their relationship with Icon Energy.

George's allegations extend to the Chrislord Palace Hotel in Takoradi, where Lois was found. He questions the hotel's claims that their cameras were not functioning and why they dismissed their managing staff following Lois's death. He also asked why the hotel had replaced the cameras three days after the incident and lied about the presence of the pool guard.

Regarding Icon Energy, George questions their urgency in obtaining Lois's laptop password shortly after her death and suggests that they have a vested interest in the matter.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare, had apologised to Lois's family for the police's insufficient engagement. In a statement on Thursday, July 11, He assured them that the investigation is ongoing and expressed the police's willingness to update the family at their convenience.