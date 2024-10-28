Lady found dead after visiting man she met on a dating app

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, confirmed the discovery occurred on Thursday after the police received a report.

Investigators quickly identified the victim and began examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

Precious had told a friend on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, that she planned to meet a man she met on the dating site.

The following day, she called her friend around 7:30 AM to say she was returning home, but that was the last anyone heard from her before the grim finding of her body.

Edafe remarked, “On October 22, she informed her friend about meeting a male companion from the dating website. After leaving home, her friend received a call the next morning indicating she was en route home, but sadly, it was her last communication.”

In light of this incident, the police have launched a thorough investigation.

Precious's remains have been taken to the morgue for autopsy, as officials seek to uncover the details leading to her untimely death.

Edafe urged caution, especially among young women engaging with online acquaintances. He reassured the public, particularly Precious’s family, that the police are dedicated to finding justice.

“This case emphasizes the need for vigilance when interacting with people met through social media and dating platforms,” he cautioned, urging women to exercise greater discretion in such encounters.