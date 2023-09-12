ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man angry as ‘violent mum’ destroys car he bought for dad on his birthday

Andreas Kamasah

A young man has grown furious after his mother who he described as ‘violent’ chose his birthday of all days to destroy a car that he had bought for his father.

Man angry as ‘violent mum’ destroys car he bought for dad on his birthday
Man angry as ‘violent mum’ destroys car he bought for dad on his birthday

Odhiambo Otieno, from Kenya’s Kisimu city, took to his Instagram page to lament about being “tired and mad” after all efforts to make his parents be at peace with each other have not been fruitful.

Recommended articles

According to him, he had purchased the vehicle in 2022, and his mother was not pleased with the gesture.

Odhiambo observed that his mother's motives were to undermine his hard work. The man bemoaned how difficult it had been to save money for the car he had purchased for his father.

“Eiy! This is a car I gifted my dad last year...my mum didn't appreciate my effort and instead decided that today, on my birthday, she was going to soil the efforts of my hard work. I have called both sides, and I am just tired and mad. Does she even know how many months I had to keep the little 50k I collectively earned from my 'high' paying job! How do you handle such an abusive, violent parent?” he wrote to caption the photos of the damaged car.

ADVERTISEMENT

His post has stirred reactions by social media users, some of whom condemned Odhiambo’s mother’s conduct, and sympathized with his situation.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users, while not enthused with the young man’s mother’s action, thought it was wrong of him to have brought it on social media.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

Ghanaians react as newly invented fufu pounding machine may soon make people jobless

Ghanaians react as newly invented fufu pounding machine may make people jobless (video)

Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch

Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch

Techiman: School headmaster allegedly commits suicide by hanging

Man allegedly kills himself after wife donates all earnings from farming activity to church