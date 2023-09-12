Man angry as ‘violent mum’ destroys car he bought for dad on his birthday

According to him, he had purchased the vehicle in 2022, and his mother was not pleased with the gesture.

Odhiambo observed that his mother's motives were to undermine his hard work. The man bemoaned how difficult it had been to save money for the car he had purchased for his father.

“Eiy! This is a car I gifted my dad last year...my mum didn't appreciate my effort and instead decided that today, on my birthday, she was going to soil the efforts of my hard work. I have called both sides, and I am just tired and mad. Does she even know how many months I had to keep the little 50k I collectively earned from my 'high' paying job! How do you handle such an abusive, violent parent?” he wrote to caption the photos of the damaged car.

ADVERTISEMENT

His post has stirred reactions by social media users, some of whom condemned Odhiambo’s mother’s conduct, and sympathized with his situation.