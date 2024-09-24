Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Justice Rahman Oshodi sentenced Charles on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the amended two-count charge of assault and indecent treatment of a child. In his judgment, Oshodi held that the court had carefully considered the facts of the case, the plea bargain agreement and the provisions of the law.

The court, therefore, sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on count one, and a year imprisonment on count two. The judge held that the sentences should run consecutively, following the plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and defence.

The court also ordered the sentences to commence from October 10, 2017, the day he was incarcerated.

“In the light of the nature of the offence in count one and by the relevant provision of Section 32 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021, this court orders that you, David Charles, be registered as a sex offender.

“Mr Charles, the sentences imposed today reflect the gravity of your offences, particularly the exploitation of a vulnerable child.

“The consecutive nature of the sentences underscores the severe and distinct nature of each offence.

“I hope that during your period of incarceration, you will reflect deeply on your actions and their impact on the victim and society at large,” said the judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the convict was initially arraigned on July 28, 2021, pleading not guilty to charges of defilement and indecent treatment of a child. The prosecution submitted that Charles had on April 2017, on Aina Street, Shogunle, Oshodi, indecently treated the survivor by touching her lap with his penis and exposing her to pornography.

