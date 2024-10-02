ADVERTISEMENT
Man commits suicide over Nigeria’s hardship in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 45-year-old man was found lifeless with a bottle of insecticide beside him in his home in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the man was found lifeless around 6:00 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2024. The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed and confirmed the incident, stated that the victim was believed to have ingested insecticide to end his life due to the hardship he was allegedly facing.

According to Odutola, the deceased’s sister, identified as Funmilayo, reported the incident to the Lafenwa Police Division after discovering her brother’s lifeless body in his room, with a bottle of insecticide found beside him.

She said, “A friend of the deceased visited his home and asked to see him. Upon entering the room, he discovered the victim’s body on the floor and raised the alarm after finding that the victim had ingested a mixture of insecticide and herbal concoction.

“He left a note written in Yoruba language, explaining the reasons behind his decision. In the note, he expressed frustration with his life and stated that he felt he had no choice but to end it. A discreet investigation is currently underway.”

Recent reports indicate a troubling increase in suicide cases in Lagos and Ogun states, attributed to factors such as hunger, debt, and the rising cost of living.

Punch reports that Jude Ohaeri, a retired Professor of Psychiatry, emphasised the profound effects of economic conditions on mental health. He noted that economic challenges influence psychological functioning and physical well-being, often resulting in significant distress.

Ohaeri highlighted that these issues affect individuals across all financial backgrounds, underscoring the urgent need for support and intervention in addressing mental health crises exacerbated by economic hardship.

Damilare Famuyiwa

