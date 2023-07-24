Man posing as God, asks religious woman to deposit life savings into 'Bank of Heaven'

Reports say she followed the in instructions purported to be coming from God and deposited about 300,000 euros in a little drawer at a local convenience store, which the suspect would later pick up. The victim had hope that the money would yield higher interest for her in heaven-based bank than the banks on earth.

Before the scam phone call, the victim had had an encounter while onboard a vehicle, which made her believe that she was a saint ordained by God.

“I have been a saint since 2013. On a car trip, I felt hands on my shoulders and when I got home, they took me to the bathroom. There, on the mirror, it was written in letters of blood: ‘I am the Virgin, here I have shed all my blood. My daughter, you are a saint. Wipe it with this sponge,’” Esperanza is quoted to have said.

Due to her religiousness, when she was asked to start saving into the “account of God at the Bank of Heaven”, the victim complied wholeheartedly from 2013 until 2019 when the truth came to light. Her children realized that their mother’s saving account was empty.