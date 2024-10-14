Man with mental illness arrested for allegedly setting grandmother on fire

According to reports, Mas'ud was agitated by his grandmother's persistent questions and told her to stop, but she persisted.

Mas'ud told PUNCH Metro in a candid audio tape that he was tired of his grandma always asking him how he was doing.

He pointed out that his choice to use gasoline to burn her had stopped her from questioning him.

“She frequently asked about my health, and I asked her what was happening to me but she kept mum. That was what informed my decision to pour petrol on her,” Mas’ud stated.

When contacted, Shiisu Lawan Adam, the spokesman for the Jigawa State Police Command, confirmed the tragic incident to our correspondent. He stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect, Nura Mas’ud, is suffering from mental derangement and has been receiving treatment at Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital. The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure appropriate action is taken.

“One Nura Mas’ud, ‘m’, age 26 years of Mu’azu village, Sule Tankarkar LGA, went to his family house with a petrol canister and suddenly poured it on his grandmother, Zuwaira Muhammad, ‘f’, aged 60 years, of the same address, and set her ablaze”. Lawan indicated.

