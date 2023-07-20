Man’s attempt to marry mother-in-law after the death of his wife sparks controversy

According to him, the unnamed one of the widower’s reasons for deciding to marry his mother-in-law of all women in this world is that he doesn’t want to get involved with another woman who would mistreat his three children.

“A man (name withheld) lost his wife after they had had three children (two boys and a girl). His wife died at 34 years old. Two years after, he wants to marry his mother-in-law who is 57 years old and a widow. He is 46 years old. He says he does not need more children nor wants to marry an outsider who may isolate and maltreat his children. Some members of their two wider families support the idea while many are against it,” Azuka wrote on Tuesday, July 18.

His post has since sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying that it is sacrilegious of the widower to have contemplated the idea of marrying her mother-in-law to start with, while some don’t see anything wrong with the idea. In the view of the latter school of thought, so long as both the widower and his mother-in-law are on the same page, they should go ahead with their intended marriage.