Men arrested for stripping teenage girls naked for stealing chicken

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command, after viewing the viral video, insisted that those allegedly responsible would be arrested.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
It was alleged that the two girls 15 and 16 years of age allegedly stole chickens at Ojiegbe Ngbo village in Ohaukwu Local Government of the state. DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the incident occurred sometime in November 2023.

Ukandu explained that the command, after viewing the viral video, insisted that those allegedly responsible would be arrested.

“The incident occurred in November 2023 at Ojiegbe Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government of Ebonyi,” Ukandu added.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police (CP), Anthonia Uche-Anya, as saying that the arrest was necessary to eradicate trial by ordeal, jungle justice, and self-help in criminal justice.

“The CP has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to rooting out such practices in Ebonyi State with stakeholder support.

“The commissioner warned that those involved will face the full force of the law for their heinous actions,” Ukandu stated.

