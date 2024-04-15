Ministry of Transport asks police to arrest drivers who charge illegal lorry fares

The statement warned of legal repercussions for any driver found contravening the directives set forth by the GPRTU and GRTCC. "The Ministry is urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive," the statement reiterated.

This directive comes in response to reports of unauthorized fare hikes by certain commercial drivers despite ongoing negotiations between transport unions and the Ministry. On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the GPRTU of TUC and the GRTCC jointly urged commuters not to pay any additional fares outside the existing rates. They condemned the alleged fare increases as illegal and emphasized their commitment to resolving the matter through dialogue with the Ministry.

Earlier, on Monday, April 8, 2024, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, had unilaterally announced a 15% increase in transport fares, effective April 13, 2024. Citing escalating fuel prices, government inaction on fuel cost reductions, and rising expenses on vehicle maintenance, the groups justified their decision.

However, the GPRTU and GRTCC stressed their ongoing engagement with stakeholders to assess various cost components and reach a consensus on fare adjustments. "Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed," they assured in their statement.

The Ministry's directive aims to uphold fairness and stability in the public transport system while urging adherence to existing fare structures until formal agreements are reached through mutual consensus.

Below is the Ministry of Transport's statement: