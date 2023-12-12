MTTD gets GH¢2m from 2,705 convicted traffic offenders in 10 months

Key interventions, including Operation PAILES (Police Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy) and Police Invisible Eyes, played crucial roles in achieving these feats.

At present, 12 individuals are serving jail terms, and fines imposed on others are contributing substantially to the country's revenue.

Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director for Research and Education at the MTTD, expressed optimism during a media briefing at the launch of the National Road Safety Authority's "Stop Speeding-Stay Alive" road safety Christmas campaign on December 5, 2023. He believes that these punitive measures will foster behavioral change.

“In this process January to October this year, we can report that in all our efforts about 2, 705 offenders when they were put before court were convicted. So far, 12 are in jail and the court imposed varying fines on all and so far it has accrued into the state coffers a total fine of GH¢1,988,219. We hope this will go a long way to deter those who are bold to repeat such behaviours and deter those who intend to start for the first time.

“Last year, we had 811 deaths by October…it has reduced to 751. One death is one too many so if the population is increasing and this introduction is also yielding positive results it’s natural that we are happy with it,” Chief Superintendent Obeng added.

Furthermore, the Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (OPERATION PAARI) has played a crucial role in the reduction of motorcycle-related fatalities. Offenders undergo sensitization and receive warning letters, contributing to a decline from 811 deaths by October of the previous year to 751.