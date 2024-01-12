My arrest exposed me to what ordinary Ghanaians go through - Shalimar Abbiusi speaks

During the interview, she highlighted that her arrest served as an eye-opener, exposing systemic issues within the Ghanaian legal system. Abbiusi expressed empathy for those who cannot afford legal representation, emphasizing that her experience shed light on the difficulties faced by individuals in similar situations daily.

Recounting her time in custody, Abbiusi likened the treatment she received to that of a terrorist, stating that it felt like her entire humanity was stripped away. She revealed that some individuals in the Immigration holding facility had been detained for as long as nine months. Despite the traumatic experience, she expressed a determination to return to Ghana to contribute positively and work towards improving the legal and immigration systems.

On December 2, 2023, Shalimar Abbiusi was invited for a discussion by the National Investigations Bureau. However, on December 19, the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit, accusing her of obtaining a student residency permit through false declaration. She was subsequently repatriated to Belgium later that day.