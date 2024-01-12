Abbiusi, responsible for the New Force's diaspora and diplomatic engagements, described her ordeal as both "horrible" and a "learning curve."
My arrest exposed me to what ordinary Ghanaians go through - Shalimar Abbiusi speaks
In a candid interview on JoyNews Upfront, Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for the New Force, opened up about her harrowing experience after being arrested by the National Bureau of Investigations and the Immigration Service of Ghana, leading to her subsequent repatriation to Belgium.
During the interview, she highlighted that her arrest served as an eye-opener, exposing systemic issues within the Ghanaian legal system. Abbiusi expressed empathy for those who cannot afford legal representation, emphasizing that her experience shed light on the difficulties faced by individuals in similar situations daily.
Recounting her time in custody, Abbiusi likened the treatment she received to that of a terrorist, stating that it felt like her entire humanity was stripped away. She revealed that some individuals in the Immigration holding facility had been detained for as long as nine months. Despite the traumatic experience, she expressed a determination to return to Ghana to contribute positively and work towards improving the legal and immigration systems.
On December 2, 2023, Shalimar Abbiusi was invited for a discussion by the National Investigations Bureau. However, on December 19, the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit, accusing her of obtaining a student residency permit through false declaration. She was subsequently repatriated to Belgium later that day.
Ms. Abbiusi's arrest has raised questions about the treatment of individuals in detention and the overall efficiency of the legal and immigration processes in Ghana. Her commitment to returning to the country and advocating for systemic improvements reflects a determination to prevent others from enduring similar plights in the future. The incident also puts a spotlight on the challenges faced by foreign nationals navigating the bureaucratic landscape in Ghana.
