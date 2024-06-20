ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Nigerian and Ivorian traders clash over space; 4 arrested at Nkrumah Circle

Gideon Nicholas Day

Four individuals have been arrested following a violent confrontation between Nigerian and Ivorian traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. The altercation reportedly erupted over disputes regarding trading spaces.

Nigerian and Ivorian Traders Clash Over Space; Arrests at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
Nigerian and Ivorian Traders Clash Over Space; Arrests at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

According to a report by UTV's Jacob Kui, the incident took place between 1 and 2 PM. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, The clash involved approximately five Nigerians and eight Ivorians. The conflict centred around a prominent trader known as "Nigeria Bossu," who has been selling phone accessories in the area for an extended period.

Recommended articles

On the day of the incident, Nigeria Bossu set up his wares under the overhead bridge, a spot also claimed by an Ivorian trader. The Ivorian, finding his space occupied, removed Bossu's setup and replaced it with his own merchandise. When Bossu's friend informed him of the situation, he reacted by forcefully dismantling the Ivorian's setup, leading to a physical altercation.

The fight quickly escalated as other traders from both communities joined in. The brawl resulted in head injuries to two Ivorians and three Nigerians. Police intervened during the brawl, eventually restoring order and arresting four individuals involved in the violence. All vendors selling phone accessories under the overhead bridge were subsequently removed from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has sparked significant reaction on social media, with many expressing concern over the growing tensions between foreign traders in Ghana.

Quophi @eriboah tweeted:

"Hhmm if it is coming then it is doing? They don’t behave as foreigners at all, especially if they can speak some local languages. Most of them are okada drivers. If proper regulations are not enforced, Ghanaians will be overridden by these people. Politicians are watching."

Ewoenam Honu @practlyAfrican commented:

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are undertones to it. This is just the beginning, and the next time could be even bloodier."

TURQUOISEBERRY OAK @Turquoiseb11818 added:

"They must be sent to their countries since they cannot cooperate with our national ethics."

ADVERTISEMENT

This recent incident at Kwame Nkrumah Circle underscores the urgent need for authorities to address the underlying issues of space allocation and competition among traders to prevent further conflicts

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's brother is satisfied with the verdict [Netbidy]

Court sentences policeman to death for opening fire on phone dealer

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment/Illustration

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment

Chinese Zoo Gives Up on Helping Obese Leopard Lose Weight

Efforts to make overweight leopard slim down proves futile

A stock image of a police crime scene.Milan Markovic/Getty Images

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction