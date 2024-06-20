Nigerian and Ivorian traders clash over space; 4 arrested at Nkrumah Circle

On the day of the incident, Nigeria Bossu set up his wares under the overhead bridge, a spot also claimed by an Ivorian trader. The Ivorian, finding his space occupied, removed Bossu's setup and replaced it with his own merchandise. When Bossu's friend informed him of the situation, he reacted by forcefully dismantling the Ivorian's setup, leading to a physical altercation.

The fight quickly escalated as other traders from both communities joined in. The brawl resulted in head injuries to two Ivorians and three Nigerians. Police intervened during the brawl, eventually restoring order and arresting four individuals involved in the violence. All vendors selling phone accessories under the overhead bridge were subsequently removed from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Media Reactions

The incident has sparked significant reaction on social media, with many expressing concern over the growing tensions between foreign traders in Ghana.

Quophi @eriboah tweeted:

"Hhmm if it is coming then it is doing? They don’t behave as foreigners at all, especially if they can speak some local languages. Most of them are okada drivers. If proper regulations are not enforced, Ghanaians will be overridden by these people. Politicians are watching."

Ewoenam Honu @practlyAfrican commented:

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are undertones to it. This is just the beginning, and the next time could be even bloodier."

TURQUOISEBERRY OAK @Turquoiseb11818 added:

"They must be sent to their countries since they cannot cooperate with our national ethics."

ADVERTISEMENT