Obofour names Pastor he respects in Ghana: ‘I become soft when I hear his voice’

"If you say God has blessed people with money, I am one of them. At first, I could travel for two weeks, now I can travel for months," he said. "I am a very smart guy. When your enemies are always near, that is where you surrender; know where to surrender. I am a good mafia."

He also dismissed claims that anyone could demote him from his position.

"No one can. The fact that we have allowed you into our space means there’s no one who is genuine. You can ask."

Obofour then named the religious figures he deeply respects. "There are a few pastors that I respect a lot, the Archbishops. One person that I treasure most when I hear about him, I soften, is Rev. Eastwood Anaba," he revealed.

He also expressed admiration for another pastor, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, after whom he named his son despite not having met him before. "I like his character."

