Pastor lands in prison after raping church member’s wife in Imo

Justice T. N. Nzeukwu of the Imo State High Court convicted and sentenced Eke to eight years imprisonment.

Eke, the founder of the Deliverance Ministry of the Good Shepherd in Umuehieta Avu, Owerri West Local Government Area, was found guilty of taking advantage of a woman who had placed her trust in him.

The convict was tried on three counts: raping the victim, who is also a member of his church, and administering a stupefying substance on her, which made her dizzy and weak.

According to the prosecution counsel, Chioma Emuka, Eke took advantage of the woman while she was in a dizzy state, and she woke up to consciousness while he was still inside her.

When questioned by the 25-year-old woman on why he violated her, Eke claimed that his semen was holy enough to deliver her from a marine spirit that was disturbing her.

Justice Nzeukwu held that Eke was guilty of the offences preferred against him, convicting him on count two of breaching trust and raping the woman but discharging him on the third count, which bordered on inflicting injuries during the rape.

The judge stated, “Since the woman was not completely conscious during the incident, there was no way injuries could result since there was no resistance.”

Before the sentence, the defence counsel pleaded for leniency, arguing that Eke had been of good behaviour, attending court throughout the trial without jumping bail.

He requested probation instead of a full sentence.

It’s, however, worth noting that this is the first case to be prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in the state.

A civil society organisation, Onurube, reported the matter and followed it through to its logical conclusion.