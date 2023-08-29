According to a report by UTV, the teenager, in question has run mad after being saved by the law enforcement officer, and all she kept screaming was “I’m locked up in a room with a mysterious wild dog which was chasing me, they’re killing me…”.
Kasoa police arrest 9 of 11 Nigerians who kidnapped girl, 17, after over 4 hours of gun battle
It took the arrival of the Anti-Robbery Squad to break into a house occupied by only Nigerians to rescue a 17-year-old girl who had been kidnapped after several police reinforcements failed to overpower them during a fierce gunfire exchange that reportedly lasted for more than four hours at Awutu Papase Number 2.
The victim had been sent on an errand by her father but she did not return, so her family mounted a search for her within the community and later lodged a complaint at the Papase police station. Subsequently, a mobile money vendor remembered seeing the Nigerian occupants of the house in question entering it with a young lady.
The girl’s father who happens to be a chief at Gomoa Faana then sent four of his men to enter the house to search for the girl, but the occupants seized them and took their phones. The traditional leader became alarmed and informed the police in Papase after his men were not returning.
UTV’s Jacob Kubi reported that before the officers got to the house in question the eleven occupants had seen them via CCTV cameras and started firing gunshots nonstop, compelling the police to call for a reinforcement from Kasoa Ofankor. Even with the reinforcement, the police could not enter the house due to the incessant gunfire emanating from it. Another reinforcement was called from Kasoa itself but to no avail. Finally, the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ghana Police Service from the eastern part of the Central region arrived.
The enhanced team of police officers engaged in gunfire exchange with the occupants of the house which was rented to only Nigerians for hours before they eventually criminals ran out of bullets.
The officers managed to arrest 9 out of the 11 Nigerians occupying the house and two escaped. The arrested suspects are in police custody while a search continues for the remaining two who fled.
Meanwhile, the victim’s mental health condition as of Monday, August 28, remained unimproved and efforts were being made to transfer her to an advanced health facility for treatment.
