Police arrest criminal who faked being deaf and dumb for 20 Years to avoid prison

On the fateful night of May 22, 2004, Xiao, a young man with a quick temper, became embroiled in a fierce dispute with his neighbor in Oumio Daying, located in Xiangyang’s Xiangcheng District. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Xiao allegedly striking his neighbor with a shovel, causing a fatal injury. Realizing the gravity of his actions and the severe legal consequences, Xiao fled, leaving behind his wife and 11-year-old child.
He sought refuge in the mountains of Anxi County, Fujian Province, where he adopted the life of a scavenger, selling scraps to survive. To avoid detection, he pretended to be deaf and mute, relying solely on smiles and gestures to communicate.
Despite the passage of time, the police always continued their efforts to bring Xiao to justice. Although he maintained his facade and avoided contact with his family, his luck ran out last month. Xiao was involved in a minor altercation with locals in Anxi, leading to his temporary detention. During this process, his photograph was added to a national database.
Earlier this month, a routine comparison of Xiao’s old photographs with those in the database revealed a startling resemblance between him and the deaf and mute man in Fujian Province. A police team was dispatched to investigate. When confronted, Xiao immediately confirmed his identity by acknowledging his origins in Xiangcheng District in Xianyang.
Overwhelmed with relief, Xiao confessed to the police, "I have been holding back my words for 20 years, and I felt that I was going crazy. When I left, my son was 11, and now 20 years have passed, I wonder how my family is doing?"
Xiao has since been returned to his home village, where he accurately pinpointed the location of the deadly altercation. Now, he faces the prison sentence he had evaded for so long.
Those who knew Xiao as a scavenger expressed shock at the revelation, having never suspected him of being a fugitive.
His solitary nature and silent demeanor kept his true identity hidden for two decades.