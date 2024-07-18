Police reveal why 17-year-old boy killed his activist father

The tragic incident occurred in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, where the suspect’s father, Arthur Judah Angel, a renowned human rights activist, was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave behind his residence on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

According to Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Edo State, the preliminary investigation revealed that the younger Angel had threatened his father multiple times due to expectations of money from Amnesty International.

Believing that his father had received the funds, Arthur Jr. reportedly used a sledgehammer to fatally strike him while he slept.

"On July 15, 2024, around 9 am, the Divisional Police Officer of Ugboha Division received a report of a shallow grave discovered at the rear of the residence where Arthur Angel Jr. lived with the deceased," Nwabuzor stated.

"Officers promptly responded, exhumed the body, and identified it as Arthur Angel, aged 70. An injury to the back of his head was observed. The body was then transported to Uromi Hospital mortuary."

"The suspect has been transferred from Ugboha to the homicide section of Edo State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation," Nwabuzor added.

The deceased, who had spent nine years on death row after being wrongly sentenced in 1986, dedicated his life to advocating against the death penalty through his foundation, Life Wire International Foundation.