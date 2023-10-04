ADVERTISEMENT
Pregnant woman, tricycle rider killed as officer and driver fight over steering wheel

Andreas Kamasah

Two people, a pregnant woman and a tricycle rider met their untimely deaths after being crushed by a moving car whose steering wheel a Nigerian officer was dragging with the driver.

Pulse.ng reports that the heartbreaking incident occurred in the Ago Palace Way area of Okota, Lagos State, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

It is reported that the officer and the car’s driver were fighting over the steering wheel when they lost control and collided with the tricycle which had the two now-deceased onboard.

The officer involved in the development was believed to be either an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) or a police officer.

Lagos Police spokesperson, SP Ben Hundeyin later said in a statement that the driver was running from LASTMA officials after he drove against traffic on a one-way road.

According to the statement, a police officer attached to the LASTMA was attacked by a mob after the incident and was hospitalized after losing consciousness.

Tricycle riders and other residents staged a protest, blocking roads and burning lorry tyres following alleged sporadic gunshots by police officers to disperse the crowd from the scene of the incident.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
