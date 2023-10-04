Pregnant woman, tricycle rider killed as officer and driver fight over steering wheel

It is reported that the officer and the car’s driver were fighting over the steering wheel when they lost control and collided with the tricycle which had the two now-deceased onboard.

The officer involved in the development was believed to be either an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) or a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Police spokesperson, SP Ben Hundeyin later said in a statement that the driver was running from LASTMA officials after he drove against traffic on a one-way road.

According to the statement, a police officer attached to the LASTMA was attacked by a mob after the incident and was hospitalized after losing consciousness.