Video of Prez Bola Tinubu falling severely at June 12 Ceremony in Abuja emerges

The June 12 celebration, which commemorates the declaration made by former President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2018, marks Nigeria's Democracy Day in honor of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. This date replaced the previous Democracy Day, which was celebrated on May 29.

Following the incident, social media reactions poured in, reflecting a mix of empathy and concern from the public. Users expressed their thoughts on a post from Pulse Nigeria, highlighting various perspectives on the President's fall.

@mrsotheeducator commented, "I hope we all know that this can happen to anybody. Tripping and falling has nothing to do with age or stamina. Athletes fall too. Everybody should rest please."

@mcmakopolo1 voiced a broader concern, saying, "The country is falling, the economy is falling, the president is falling are we safe ???"

Meanwhile, @ummuhanih expressed sympathy, saying, " Oh, so sorry, our daddy, hope he’s fine😢. It’s not funny when elderly people fall down. Shame on all the people laughing at an elder’s fall."