Prisoner with 4 months to finish 7-year jail term gets 40 more years for escaping

He was serving a 7-year term for aggravated assault after entering a guilty plea to two counts of kidnapping. Huffman was scheduled for release in December 2022 for that conviction when he escaped prison in August of the same year.

According to investigators, after escaping from custody, the prisoner forced his way into a home and held three people at gunpoint for hours.

He reportedly stole one of his victims’ car, damaged it, and then fled to the Mississippi State Hospital campus. Then, to avoid being arrested, he hid inside a garbage bin at a residence on the campus. However, luck eluded him when police located him and took him into custody.

Huffman’s escape has thought the authorities of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to fix its siren system to prevent future jail breakouts.

Burl Cain, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner is reported as saying that his outfit would tighten security at the facility.

In related news, a 25-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to a 36-month prison term by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing a goldsmith machine valued at GHC5,000.

The convict, Emmanuel Bortey broke into the home of a blacksmith without permission and damaged plywood worth GHC 100,000 in a bid to steal the machine.

Upon his arrest by the police, he was charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing. He pleaded guilty to all the charges, the Ghana News Agency reports.

