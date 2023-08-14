ADVERTISEMENT
Prisoner with 4 months to finish 7-year jail term gets 40 more years for escaping

Andreas Kamasah

Instead of just seven years sentence, a 21-year-old prisoner will now serve an extra forty-year jail term for escaping before being re-arrested.

Shunekndrick Huffman: Prisoner with 4 months to finish 7-year jail term gets 40 more years for escaping

According to CBS News, Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett declared that the captured prisoner, Shunekndrick Huffman had received a 40-year term for his escape.

He was serving a 7-year term for aggravated assault after entering a guilty plea to two counts of kidnapping. Huffman was scheduled for release in December 2022 for that conviction when he escaped prison in August of the same year.

According to investigators, after escaping from custody, the prisoner forced his way into a home and held three people at gunpoint for hours.

He reportedly stole one of his victims’ car, damaged it, and then fled to the Mississippi State Hospital campus. Then, to avoid being arrested, he hid inside a garbage bin at a residence on the campus. However, luck eluded him when police located him and took him into custody.

Huffman’s escape has thought the authorities of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to fix its siren system to prevent future jail breakouts.

Burl Cain, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner is reported as saying that his outfit would tighten security at the facility.

In related news, a 25-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to a 36-month prison term by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing a goldsmith machine valued at GHC5,000.

The convict, Emmanuel Bortey broke into the home of a blacksmith without permission and damaged plywood worth GHC 100,000 in a bid to steal the machine.

Upon his arrest by the police, he was charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing. He pleaded guilty to all the charges, the Ghana News Agency reports.

Isaac Oheneba Kuffour who presided over the court found convicted Bortey based on his own admissions and sentenced him to 12 months in jail for unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage, as well as 36 months in prison for stealing.

