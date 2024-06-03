Promote polygamy just as you support LGBTQ rights - Ga Mantse to US and others

King Tsuru II emphasized that individual privileges and preferences should not be the focus of public interest. "I love everybody," he asserted, urging those who promote LGBTQ+ rights also to consider advocating for polygamy.

When asked about his stance on President Akufo-Addo's potential assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, the Ga Mantse indicated that the issue does not warrant his significant attention. The bill, currently under legal scrutiny by Ghana's Supreme Court, has stirred controversy since its passage by Parliament.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has requested live coverage of the court proceedings regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly called the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. In a letter to the Chief Justice, Dame highlighted the significant public interest in the case, advocating for full media access.

"Respectfully, because of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill), I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," Dame wrote.

The referenced cases include Supreme Court suits Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. J1/13/2023) and Richard Dela Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and Another (Suit No. J1/9/2024).

Prominent religious leader Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has vowed to protest if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not sign the anti-LGBTQI bill into law. Tetteh declared his intention to march to the Jubilee House, criticizing political and religious leaders for their silence on the matter.

"I’ll march to the Jubilee House. It's about time we make politicians know we voted them into power. The cowardice that Christian leaders and religious leaders have been reduced to is a shame, and I'm embarrassed by some of our clergymen," Tetteh stated, urging religious leaders to speak out against LGBTQ+ issues.