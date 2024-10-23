School expels students whose father assaulted a teacher

Vivian Shonekan, the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the expulsions during Punch’s visit to the school's Igando location on Monday, October 21.

A video of the altercation, which showed Kolawole attacking 34-year-old Agnes Paul, went viral, drawing significant attention to the incident.

During the assault, Elizabeth Ogri, a teacher at the school, began filming when she realized Kolawole might turn on her as well.

The footage captures his aggressive attempts to stop her recording.

Shonekan explained that after the incident, Kolawole's family sought to apologise and negotiate a settlement, but the school maintained its decision to expel the children.

“There is no possibility for their return,” she emphasised.

Paul, a mother of four, recounted her experience, noting that she still suffers from the injuries inflicted during the assault.

She described how Kolawole burst into the classroom demanding to see his son, becoming aggressive when informed the child was downstairs.

Paul stated, “He just started hitting me, and others had to step in to pull him away. I’ve been experiencing persistent pain and coughing since then.”

Ogri, who has worked at the school for four years, detailed how the conflict began.

According to her, on Tuesday, October 8, one of Kolawole’s children had complained of feeling unwell, prompting Ogri to administer basic first aid.

She closed the windows and turned off the fan to help the child feel warmer, but Kolawole later accused her of using a substance for nefarious purposes.

Despite her explanations, Ogri was pressured to sign a document assuring the parents that her actions were innocent.

Eventually, she agreed to sign for peace’s sake, but the situation escalated, resulting in police involvement after Kolawole's aggressive behavior.

Attempts to reach Kolawole for comment were unsuccessful, as he could not be found at his residence.