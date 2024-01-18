SDA assistant pastor lodges in hotel with lady, found dead with used contraceptive

“He was found dead with no visible injuries. He had no clothes at the time,” he is quoted to have said.

The body has been transported to the Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted. Meanwhile, investigators are diligently pursuing leads to locate and identify the woman who was with Kiplangat.

This tragic occurrence is not the first of its kind in the region. In a similar incident last year, a Catholic priest from St. Peters Ruai died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel. The priest, accompanied by a woman described as his girlfriend, was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the earlier case, the police report indicated that the priest's girlfriend had notified the hotel management when he began feeling dizzy and unconscious. The priest died in his car, with white foam oozing from his mouth and nose. The body was later moved to Mater Hospital mortuary in Nairobi for autopsy, with the food and drinks consumed during their night out subjected to investigative analysis.