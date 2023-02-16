Sexual harassment suit against First Atlantic Bank and CFO goes to court today

She accused the bank, which is the second defendant of looking on while she and other female workers were sexually abused.

The plaintiff further accused the bank of using her and other female staff as sex bait to attract wealthy male customers to open accounts.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that an Accra High Court is expected to be moved today Thursday, February 16 to hear the case.

Meanwhile, First Atlantic Bank has since requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former NSS worker.

The financial institution filed an application dated January 24, requesting that certain paragraphs of the writ be dismissed.

It is asking the court to strike out paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.

If the application is granted, it would cripple portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.