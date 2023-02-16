ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Sexual harassment suit against First Atlantic Bank and CFO goes to court today

Andreas Kamasah

The lawsuit filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah against First Atlantic Bank and its Chief Finance Officer over claims of sexual harassment among others is expected to come up in court today.

The plaintiff who served as a National Service personnel at the bank has accused its CFO, identified as Kwasi Nimako of sexual harassment and failure to fulfil some promises made to her.

She accused the bank, which is the second defendant of looking on while she and other female workers were sexually abused.

The plaintiff further accused the bank of using her and other female staff as sex bait to attract wealthy male customers to open accounts.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that an Accra High Court is expected to be moved today Thursday, February 16 to hear the case.

READ ALSO: Government finally pays compensation to Ejura shooting victims

Meanwhile, First Atlantic Bank has since requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former NSS worker.

The financial institution filed an application dated January 24, requesting that certain paragraphs of the writ be dismissed.

It is asking the court to strike out paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.

If the application is granted, it would cripple portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that First Atlantic Bank has relieved Kwasi Nimako of his position as a result of the scandal.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
