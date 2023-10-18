ADVERTISEMENT
Single father washes people’s clothes for survival with daughter strapped on his back (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A single father has lamented the challenges he has had to go through to fend for himself and his little daughter following the death of his wife who had breast cancer.

Jean Claude Twizeyimana, from Rwanda, told Afrimax English that he goes around looking for people’s clothes to wash to earn some income for his and his daughter’s survival.

He carries the little girl on his back while embarking on his activities to provide for the baby because he has nobody to leave her with before going out to hustle. He once did that and his daughter got poisoned and it was only by God's grace that she survived.

It is reported that Twizeyimana’s wife passed away shortly after giving birth to the little girl, and he has since resumed both father and mother roles.

“I began taking care of my baby when she was only three weeks old. When she wants to nurse, she suckles on my cheek or her arm,” he told Afrimax English.

Before his wife died, she could not breastfeed the baby because of a lump in her breast that blocked the channel of the milk.

Twizeyimana recounted that although he was not financially sound, he did everything, including selling his bicycle to take his wife to the hospital, but she eventually could not make it.

“It was the hospital that footed my wife's burial bills because I was unable to provide the funds. Since then it has been me and my daughter,” he recounted.

He said he does not feel shy carrying his daughter on his back while going about his activities in town to make money for their survival.

Andreas Kamasah

