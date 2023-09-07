A video which captures the spirit-filled pouring out their hearts to God in a fully charged auditorium has been making the rounds online.
Single ladies storm church with wedding gowns to pray for husbands before year ends (video)
A prayer event full of white wedding gown-wearing single ladies praying fervently to God to bless them with husbands before the year ends has triggered conversations online.
An X (Twitter) user identified as @Iamsamdan shared the footage on the microblogging platform and it has stirred numerous reactions.
“Ah ah! E don red o Single ladies spotted wearing wedding gowns while praying for husbands at a ‘spiritual event’
Very heated stuff! These ones fit go enter #PastorJerryEze event soon. D@mn! But, if you check well, na dem dey always ask ‘Who gave you my number?’” @Iamsamdan captioned the video.
Judging from the unison of their appearance and the choice of the same colour code it appears it must have been a direction by their pastor.
In related news, a Ghanaian lady could not hide her annoyance at her family’s demand for a whopping $3000 bride price from her abroad-based boyfriend who is intending to marry her.
According to the 52-year-old woman, she sees the quest by her lover to tie the knot with her as a favour because she is already almost an old lady and the man could have gone in for a younger and more attractive lady.
She was so irritated that she took to social media to rant, wondering if her family members were happy seeing her remain a spinster, hence their decision to scare her suitor away with an outrageous bride price.
She lamented how her lover was equally unhappy about the $ 3,000 bride price and has resolved not to pay until her family cuts down the amount.
Of late, some Ghanaian couples have been taking advantage of that option to avoid the overwhelming cost that characterizes other forms of marriages.
