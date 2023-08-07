Soldier stabs and beats Bolt driver to a coma for rebuking him over careless driving

The driver reportedly lost so much blood due to the stabbing that he fell unconscious, and it took the efforts of some personnel from the Deseret Hospital at Santa Maria in Accra to resuscitate him.

One Michelle Frimpong, a passenger who was onboard the victim’s car and witnessed the incident recounted how the driver was subjected to severe assault.

“There was this 4×4 that was behind us, and he did a wrongful overtaking and got in the middle of the road. So then it was too obvious, either we skid off the road or we allow him to use his car to scratch our car. Then the bolt driver stretched out his hand and touched the back of his car. And we said that if you wanted a way, show a traffic indicator and don’t do a wrongful overtaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So just a few minutes, we saw that they had come to park in front of our car. Then this man came down, opened the door of our car and pulled the bolt driver out of the car. Then the soldier guy came out of the car pulled him back and closed the car. So, it was the people around who said that he was stabbed so when I got out of the passenger’s side, I realised blood oozing out of his head. So, we had to rush him to the hospital,” she recalled to Accra-based Citi News.