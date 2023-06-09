Just like characteristic of politicians the young man, identified as Felix Felix is seeking the mandate of students of the university to preside over their affairs, and in a bid to convince them, he has promised to provide things that are too much and expensive for the position he is seeking to occupy.
SRC presidential aspirant’s unrealistic manifesto promises get Ghanaians talking
A flyer containing the manifesto promises of a student of the University of Development Studies (UDS) who is aspiring to become the Students Representative Council President has sparked wild reactions online due to their outrageousness.
Free V8 Landcruiser for each Head of Department, free fuel station for students and lecturers, and underground swimming pool are just a few of the
Below is the list of promises contained in Felix’s manifesto:
The promises have left many Ghanaians surprised, with some people saying that he has already taken in the footsteps of Ghanaian partisan politicians who make all sorts of promises their electorate that they fail to fulfil, knowing that they will not be held accountable.
