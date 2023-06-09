ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

SRC presidential aspirant’s unrealistic manifesto promises get Ghanaians talking

Andreas Kamasah

A flyer containing the manifesto promises of a student of the University of Development Studies (UDS) who is aspiring to become the Students Representative Council President has sparked wild reactions online due to their outrageousness.

Felix Felix' manifesto
Felix Felix' manifesto

Just like characteristic of politicians the young man, identified as Felix Felix is seeking the mandate of students of the university to preside over their affairs, and in a bid to convince them, he has promised to provide things that are too much and expensive for the position he is seeking to occupy.

Recommended articles

Free V8 Landcruiser for each Head of Department, free fuel station for students and lecturers, and underground swimming pool are just a few of the

Below is the list of promises contained in Felix’s manifesto:

Felix Felix' manifesto
Felix Felix' manifesto Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The promises have left many Ghanaians surprised, with some people saying that he has already taken in the footsteps of Ghanaian partisan politicians who make all sorts of promises their electorate that they fail to fulfil, knowing that they will not be held accountable.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isaac Odoom, 64, jailed 12 months for sleeping in John Paintsil’s house says he was stranded

I was stranded – Man, 64, jailed 12 months for sleeping in John Paintsil’s house cries (video)

Ronald Wanyama: I was 203 years old before Jesus came - Pastor who's 46 wives, 289 children

I was 203 years old before Jesus came - Pastor who has 46 wives and 289 children

Nogokpo traditional leaders give Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum to appear for questioning

Nogokpo traditional leaders give Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum to appear for questioning

I spend GHC700 on lottery - Ghanaian reveals how much he’s won since 1983

Ghanaian who spends GHC700 on lottery weekly reveals how much he’s won since 1983 (video)