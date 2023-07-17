ADVERTISEMENT
‘Take care of this baby as your child’ - Mother dumps baby at pastor’s doorstep with a note

Andreas Kamasah

An unidentified mother of a day-old baby girl has dumped her at the doorstep of a pastor with a note instructing that whoever would come across her should take care of her as their own child.

The poor baby was reportedly found on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the doorstep of the resident pastor of the New Covenant Apostolic church at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kpong in the Lower Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The note left with the baby stated that she was delivered the previous day, Saturday, July 15.

In the note, the yet-to-be-identified mother expressed regret for her action but added that she had no other option because it was the only way to give the innocent baby a chance to live.

She went further to say that by the time anyone would find the abandoned child, she herself would have died. It is unclear what she might have done to herself after dumping the newborn baby.

By the time you will finish reading this letter, I will be dead and gone, please take care of this baby as your own child.

“Please, I regret doing this but that is the only way this baby can have a chance to live. Please she was born just yesterday night. Please take care of her. I’m sorry please forgive me. God bless you,” the disheartening note read.

The discovery of the baby and the note attached to her has thrown the entire community into a state of sadness.

Police at Kpong have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
