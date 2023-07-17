‘Take care of this baby as your child’ - Mother dumps baby at pastor’s doorstep with a note

The note left with the baby stated that she was delivered the previous day, Saturday, July 15.

In the note, the yet-to-be-identified mother expressed regret for her action but added that she had no other option because it was the only way to give the innocent baby a chance to live.

She went further to say that by the time anyone would find the abandoned child, she herself would have died. It is unclear what she might have done to herself after dumping the newborn baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the time you will finish reading this letter, I will be dead and gone, please take care of this baby as your own child.

“Please, I regret doing this but that is the only way this baby can have a chance to live. Please she was born just yesterday night. Please take care of her. I’m sorry please forgive me. God bless you,” the disheartening note read.

The discovery of the baby and the note attached to her has thrown the entire community into a state of sadness.

Police at Kpong have initiated an investigation into the incident.