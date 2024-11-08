ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorists behead two women for refusing to get raped

Damilare Famuyiwa

The women were beheaded on the spot for refusing the sexual advances of the terrorists.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Eyewitnesses describe the chaos as terrorists arrived on motorcycles, shooting indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze.

Five people, including two women who refused the terrorists' sexual advances, were killed on the spot. The women were beheaded, with their heads taken by the attackers. Five others succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Sources reveal that survivors have fled the community, fearing another attack. The victims have been buried, leaving family and friends to mourn their loss.

This incident is part of a series of attacks along the Wushishi-Tegina-Kontagora road, following the military's denial of terrorist occupation in Kontagora's military training camp.

The ongoing violence has sparked concerns about the effectiveness of security measures in the region.

Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Rtd. Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed acknowledged the attacks and assured security agencies were working to contain the situation.

"The state government is aware of the attacks and has mobilized security personnel to address the issue," Mohammed said. "We are on top of the situation."

The attacks have raised fears among residents, with many calling for increased security presence. The Nigerian government has faced criticism for its handling of the terrorist threat, with many urging a more proactive approach.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the devastating impact of terrorism on communities. The international community must support Nigeria's efforts to combat terrorism and protect its citizens.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

