Top banker arrested after ignorantly hiring undercover policeman to kill woman

The initial revelation came from U.S. media outlet NBC, disclosing that Mwithiga's elaborate plan had become the focus of law enforcement. Connecticut State Police asserted that Mwithaga sought the assistance of a U.S. taxi driver in identifying a hitman to carry out the chilling act.

The driver, alarmed by Mwithaga's intentions, promptly informed the police, leading to the initiation of an undercover operation. Unbeknownst to Mwithaga, an undercover officer, equipped with recording devices, engaged with him, extracting details of the malevolent plan. In a twisted turn of events, Mwithaga offered the 'hitman' $300 upfront and extended $100 to the taxi driver for his role.

The proposed payout plan involved the hitman receiving $4,000 through the intermediary taxi driver upon the successful execution of the job. Mwithaga and the driver had initially crossed paths in September during his travels between the U.S. and Kenya.

Court documents revealed Mwithaga's sinister desire for the murder to occur between January 28 and February 3, 2024, while he was in Kenya. Connecticut State Police suspected that the intended victim, a woman, was a crucial witness in a civil case involving Mwithaga.

"The execution of this murder-for-hire plot would render the victim unable to testify in such a proceeding," authorities asserted.

The undercover officer, posing as the hitman, was tasked with going on a date with the woman and introducing cocaine. The plan involved the victim snorting pure fentanyl, an exceedingly potent synthetic opioid. However, the hitman was instructed to explore alternative methods of carrying out the act through surveillance.

During legal proceedings, the state advocated for setting Mwithaga's bond at $5 million, citing him as a flight risk due to his lack of ties to the local community in Connecticut. In contrast, the defense argued that Mwithaga, a prominent Kenyan banker, should have a bond set at $250,000. Ultimately, the judge decided on a $5 million bond.