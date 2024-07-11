UG: Students expected to pay over GHC 6,000 for 4-in-a-room at Pent hall

Pulse Ghana

Students and parents are encouraged to contact Ghana Hostels Limited for more information or to arrange accommodation.

The new rates have sparked significant reactions on social media, with many expressing concerns over the increasing costs of student accommodation.

sitantwi commented, "It’s too much. They need to stop increasing hostel fees every year for mediocre accommodation."

flameboyztg added, "Come to Central University you go pay more than that 😹😹💔"

billyfred__ questioned, "Are all these fees for a year, a month, or throughout your stay until you finish?"

derrybll remarked, "If I get this money... why make I come hostel. I go go rent apartment."

The rising costs of hostel accommodation have become a contentious issue among students and parents, highlighting broader concerns about the affordability of higher education in Ghana.

In January 2024, a significant number of first-year students admitted to the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, have been left stranded after being informed by the management of the various University Halls that no accommodation is available for them.