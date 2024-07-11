ADVERTISEMENT
UG: Students expected to pay over GHC 6,000 for 4-in-a-room at Pent hall

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghana Hostels Limited has announced the room rates for the 2024/2025 academic year at the African Union, commonly known as Pent Hostel, at the University of Ghana. National students will pay GHC 6,663.30 per academic year for a room in the New Pent block and GHC 5,955.00 per academic year for a room in the Old Pent block.

These rates apply to rooms shared by four students and will be effective for the upcoming academic year.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact Ghana Hostels Limited for more information or to arrange accommodation.

The new rates have sparked significant reactions on social media, with many expressing concerns over the increasing costs of student accommodation.

sitantwi commented, "It’s too much. They need to stop increasing hostel fees every year for mediocre accommodation."

flameboyztg added, "Come to Central University you go pay more than that 😹😹💔"

billyfred__ questioned, "Are all these fees for a year, a month, or throughout your stay until you finish?"

derrybll remarked, "If I get this money... why make I come hostel. I go go rent apartment."

The rising costs of hostel accommodation have become a contentious issue among students and parents, highlighting broader concerns about the affordability of higher education in Ghana.

In January 2024, a significant number of first-year students admitted to the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, have been left stranded after being informed by the management of the various University Halls that no accommodation is available for them.

As students prepare for the new academic year, the debate over accommodation costs is likely to continue.

