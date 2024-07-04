UG: NPP Vice Chair assaults Kwapong Hall executives, causes damage to property

The official statement from the JCR describes a chaotic scene where the NPP Vice Chairperson for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, accompanied by the TESCON President of Legon and several TESCON members, forcibly entered the JCR office.

"The NPP Vice Chairperson of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, the TESCON President of Legon, and a group of alleged TESCON members forcibly entered the JCR office," the statement read.

During the intrusion, the group allegedly assaulted Aaron Kumi Akwasi, the Chief of Staff and President-elect, forcibly removing him from the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They later returned and attacked Huzey Ephraim, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, causing him injuries," the JCR reported. The attack didn't stop there, as the statement further revealed that the incumbent President of the hall was also injured during the altercation.

The confrontation caused significant damage to the JCR office, which has raised concerns about the safety of both residents and executives.

"The perpetrators caused significant damage to the JCR office and put the safety of residents and executives at risk," the statement emphasised.

In response to the incident, the JCR has pledged to take decisive action to ensure accountability and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The JCR is taking further action to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served," the statement declared.

They also reassured residents that the situation is being managed, urging calm amid the ongoing investigations.

"We urge all residents to remain calm, as the situation is under control."

Pulse Ghana