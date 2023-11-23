According to her, Ghana would make significant progress if not for corruption, which the GCBC said appears to have been legalized and is suffocating the country.
UK High Commissioner laments how ‘corruption is holding Ghana back’
The "massive uncontrolled corruption" that the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) lamented a few days ago, has caught the attention of the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson who said the canker is holding the country back big time.
Citinewsroom.com reports Thompson as saying this among other things during a media interaction at the 75th birthday celebration of King Charles III at her residence.
“Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It’s not only a problem in Ghana, but also a problem in many other countries. If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress,” the news website quotes her as saying.
In her view, the public perception of high corruption places Ghana in a bad light, pushing it up the corruption index, hence the need to address it.
Beyond corruption, Thompson also spoke about the 2024 general elections, pledging the UK’s support to ensure there is a peaceful, transparent, free and fair process.
“We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time. We’re also doing some work to help tackle mis/disinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days,” she disclosed.
She expressed confidence that with the help of civil society and political actors, Ghana would carry out another democratic process devoid of rancour.
