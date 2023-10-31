Unmarried men, women throng to 'Singles Prayer Conference' to search for partners (video)

They are seen lying on their respective mats spread on the ground, ostensibly before or after fervent prayers with hopes that by the time they leave the conference, they will find their life partners.

In the trending video, some of the male attendees are seen mingling with their female counterparts in the hopes that something meaningful might come out of their engagements.

Interestingly, what jumped out at netizens is the fact that the number of women in attendance at the conference way surpasses that of the men.

There are numerous single people across the world who for one reason or the other are not married or in relationships, although some are prepared to be in one.

Recently, a woman lamented attaining age 30 without a child or husband to call her own while listening to a touching gospel song.

According to her, men hardly approached to express interest in her although she had been hoping to settle down and create a family.

In a video that was shared on TikTok and reshared on other social media platforms, she could be seen getting emotional with floods of tears rolling down her cheeks.

“I've been listening to this song but this one hits me so hard. 30 years old. No husband, no child, no family yet,” the inscription layered on the video read.