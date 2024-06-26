ADVERTISEMENT
Video of how yam is packaged for export to other countries warm hearts

Gideon Nicholas Day

A fascinating video has surfaced showcasing the meticulous process of storing and packaging yams at a warehouse in Miotso, on the Prampram road, for export to other countries.

In the video, the yams are first cleaned with a brush to remove sand and root hairs. After this initial cleaning, they are brushed with foam to ensure they are spotless.

Each yam is then carefully wrapped in tissue paper and packed into boxes containing six to eight tubers. The boxes are weighed to ensure proper export standards are met before they are finally sealed and prepared for delivery.

Watch the video below to see the detailed process of yam packaging and exportation.

The video has generated a variety of responses on social media.

Tymer (@heiskobby99) remarked, "We export yams to other countries but it’s very costly to buy here hmm."

Nana Kwame (@NanaKwame_off) highlighted the economic impact, tweeting, "Ghana now controls 24% of the US$200 million global yam export market, making the country the world's largest exporter of yam. Our export value has grown from US$38.5 million in 2018 to over US$49.1 million in 2023, thanks to some of the good policies introduced by the government (One District One Factory)."

Theo Jackson (@Theojackson92) added a touch of humour, saying, "That’s why they call it Pona instead of yam in the diaspora 😂😂😂."

A Country Called Ghana (@CountryCalledGH) raised a concern about labour conditions, commenting, "My problem is how much they pay the workers a month. This is so much work."

