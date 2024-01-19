Video of visually impaired coconut seller serving customers warms hearts

Community members commend the man for his entrepreneurial spirit and determination to overcome adversity. Many express admiration for the positive energy he brings to his work to generate income for himself rather than resorting to begging for alms. His story serves as an inspiration, challenging preconceived notions about what individuals with disabilities can achieve.

A video shared by EDHUB on X shows him skillfully peeling the coconut husk with a sharp machete before handing it to his customers. Some users of the platform have been calling on local authorities and organizations to take notice of this extraordinary individual and consider ways to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT