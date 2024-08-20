ADVERTISEMENT
Widow dies alongside her 5 children after eating expired food in Kano

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman and her five children reportedly lost their lives after eating a local Hausa dish in Kano State.

Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]
Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]

The tragic incident occurred in Karkari village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, where the family consumed a meal of Danwake, a local Hausa dish.

Reports suggest that Abdulkarim, who was the family’s sole provider, used expired cassava flour to prepare the meal.

The other family members - Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman, and Jamilu fell ill after eating the food.

They were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital but were unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

Kano State Police Command confirmed the incident and has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

According to police sources, while the initial indications point to expired food, a thorough medical examination is being conducted to confirm this.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Kiyawa said: “The six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

An investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of their demise.

We are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the six persons.”

The police are reportedly awaiting the results of the medical report, which will provide further insight into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The sudden and tragic loss of the widow and her children had, however, shocked the local community, highlighting concerns over food safety and the dangers of consuming expired products.

The authorities are working to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The investigation continues as the community mourns the loss of the Abdulkarim family.

