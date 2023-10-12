Wife in court to seek divorce, husband insists ‘she must get me another wife first’

“If she wants a divorce, she has to get me another wife. I want my wife to pay me all I spent on her at our wedding.

“I paid ₦60,000 as dowry to marry my wife and spent ₦100,000 for her clothes, I insist for her to pay me back the total sum,” the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Yahaya Mohammed as having told an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, FCT.

Mohammed and Hamza got married in line with Islamic law in 2020 but have no children together yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamza went to the court with a petition to have her marriage to Mohammed dissolved, citing lack of care and respect as a basis.

In response to her husband’s demand that she find him another wife before he grants her the divorce, Hamza told the court presided over by Mohammed Wakili that she wouldn’t have any problem meeting his demand but it is not Islamic.

She added that Mohammed paid ₦60,000 only on her dowry and not ₦160,000 as he had claimed.

“I do not have ₦160,000 to give him, only if he can also pay me for the satisfaction, I gave to him during the marriage and the cooking I have done over the years,” Hamza told the court.