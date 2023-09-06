Woman assaults Ghana Water Company staff for disconnection over non-payment of bills (video)

The helpless official is seen in the video struggling fruitlessly to free himself from the firm grip of the woman while vowing not to reconnect her to the water supply system.

Some bystanders are seen attempting to intervene and pleading with the woman to let go of the official, but she simply would not budge, instead, she vowed to never take her hands off him until he restored her water supply.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians condemning the woman’s conduct and calling for her arrest and prosecution, while others say it serves the GWC staff right because they are allegedly notorious for treating customers badly.

Read some of the reactions on Instagram below:

atsu_attipoe: Because it's a woman or someone of a mother figure you people are defending her, if it was the other way round you will see bashing of the man. This is pure abuse I wish I was the man

Qojobibz: Poor and proud. It's either you go and pay your bills or beg the guy not to disconnect. 3y3 kasa oooo!!!!

sarpomaa_kumankoma_sakyi: Drill a borehole or well in your houses and all this drama will be needless!

campari_gh: Try to be in the womans shoe, one can do without electricity but water is life....if she has the means she will pay but here is the case she can't afford to pay and she can't survive without water. This video is more than we are seeing.

graham.foxworthy: She should be arrested right away. We can be wishing for Ghana to work and then someone will behave this way. I mean which country's serious citizens behave in this manner.

_sknti: I think the woman shd allow the man to go n rather go to the appropriate office nearby to settle the issue…..hmm

ritty_rit: I won’t judge this woman too quickly because, ghana water company came to my parents house to disconnect water supply because they said my folk owe them. How? We pay our water bill every month, and we barely see water flow to be honest . These people said their system miscalculated the bill for us so we should pay gh9000+ eleff small na gh10000. This is a home occupied by two old people. No tenants whatsoever. My parents asked them to go on and discount because they wouldn’t pay such amount of money. A few months later. One rep came to the house to re- connect saying that it was a mistake. God of mother Ghana have mercy. If they paid, they wouldn’t have refunded trust me.

jbosei279: If the guy hit her small, u will see the women activist.

Geogyamfi: This person doing "I will not fix it" will go to a wealthy man's house, take something into his pocket n let dat wealthy person slide tho his cost wud even be way higher.

st.cyril.a: Even though things are hard that is not the best way to go about it. The guy is just doing his job so, she is supposed to plead and talk in a polite manner anaa mabodam.

totited_nov7: The government appointees and officials don't pay for anything in this country, the poor has to pay for everything.. I can feel the anguish in this woman voice.. Hmmm Ghana.