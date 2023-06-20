Woman burns 12-year-old daughter for misplacing GHC5 given her to buy alcohol, cigarette

Adomonline.com reports the victim as recounting that she had been given a GHS 5 note and GHS 2 coin, but upon arriving at the local bar where she was supposed to buy the alcohol and cigarette, she could not find the GHC5.

When she returned to tell her mother about the missing money, she became furious and beat her up severely before burning her with the hot iron bar she purposefully heated.

It is reported that the victim is always subjected to severe assault at the hands of her mother at the least provocation, but neighbours have been scared to intervene or speak against it.

However, this particular incident appears to have broken the camel’s back for a bar owner who reported it to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the complainant, other residents of the area have been fully aware of the abuse the little girl has been suffering at the hands of her biological mother, but nobody has been bold enough to speak against it.