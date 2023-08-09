Woman survives after 90 minutes in hungry crocodile's jaws: ‘I thought I would die' (video)

As the mother of two drew near the stream, the crocodile grabbed her leg and dragged her under the water.

What saved Falmira was her scream for help while battling the crocodile to avoid submerging until other workers on the plantation rushed to her rescue.

In a viral video, she is seen struggling to keep her head above water while her coworkers dip wooden poles into the water, and others hit the surface of the water with sticks in a bid to save her.

Witnesses claimed that Falmira was held by the crocodile for 90 minutes while it continually attempted to drag her into the stream. Fortunately for her, the water wasn't too deep, and as time passed, more people showed up to assist. The reptile eventually freed her and fled before she was pulled from the water and rushed to the closest hospital.

According to doctors, Falmira sustained significant puncture wounds to her right arm, thigh, and lower leg, but is expected to recover completely.

“I was in pain from where the crocodile was holding me. I couldn’t break free. Then I started to feel like I was becoming weaker. I just thought I was going to die because I was falling below the water.

“I lie in the hospital and can still see the crocodile in my mind, and feel it on my body. I am very grateful for the people that helped me to escape. They saved my life,” Falmira is quoted to have recounted after the incident.

