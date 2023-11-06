ADVERTISEMENT
Woman takes hotel to court for serving her with bottled water containing human sperm

Andreas Kamasah

A woman has sued a 5-star hotel after a laboratory test result revealed that bottled water sold to her at the facility was contaminated with human semen.

The American woman, identified as Jane Doe, was at the luxury hotel chain Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, last November for a four-night stay with her husband, John Doe when one of the staff members of the facility served her with the contaminated water.

During their stay at the hotel, Jane Doe requested water and one of the staff members delivered some bottles of it, but she put one of the bottles on the nightstand next to her bed and fell asleep.

However, she woke up later that night and felt the need to drink water and she did. She then realized that the water tasted abnormal.

“She opened it, took a drink, and knew immediately that something was wrong with the liquid she had just swallowed. Jane Doe was mortified, terrified, embarrassed, and humiliated, but shared her suspicion with her husband, who then asked the hotel security and management representatives to call the police,” Jane Doe’s lawyers are quoted to have said in a lawsuit.

When the police arrived, Jane and John said they suspected that they were served with ‘semen-contaminated water’, an accusation which compelled the law enforcement officers to carry a sample to the laboratory for examination.

The laboratory test shockingly confirmed the couple’s allegation that the water served them was contaminated with human semen.

“The Ritz-Carlton subsequently sent the water bottle to a laboratory for analysis, and the testing confirmed that the water contained semen,” court documents are quoted to have revealed.

Interestingly, reports say Ritz-Carlton has refused to “disclose the identities of the hotel employees on duty that day so that their backgrounds and criminal histories can be scrutinized.”

In the lawsuit filed on October 12, Jane Doe said her experience at the hotel left her feeling “anguish, nervousness, anxiety, grief, worry, shock, humiliation, and embarrassment.”

In the lawsuit, she is accusing the hotel of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium.

Andreas Kamasah

