Yango driver sent to deliver package with UG Hospital stamp on it finds 'weed' inside (video)

“Massage to the affected area … times daily,” the prescription on the package reads.

The driver who made a video of the package and shared it on social media said he could not immediately figure out what exactly was contained in the package, except to suspect that it might be ‘deep heat’, cream or spray, which is meant for the relief of muscle and back pain, strains, rheumatic and arthritic pain.

However, when he got to the destination, it became clear to him that he had carried illegal substances in his car ignorantly and drove through the town all the way to the destination.

In the video that was captioned with a caution: “Guys let’s all be extra careful”, the driver lamented that he could have found himself in trouble with the law if police officers had pulled him over and found the package in his car because he would have been shocked and not have any reasonable explanation to give.