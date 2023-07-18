According to the Ghanaian driver, he had thought that the package was a medication from the hospital which was meant to be delivered to a patient because it had a prescription and the stamp of the University of Ghana Medical Hospital’s Pharmacy Department on it.
Yango driver sent to deliver package with UG Hospital stamp on it finds 'weed' inside (video)
A driver who claims to be working with a ride-hailing company, Yango has taken to social media to recount how someone ordered a ride and gave him a package to be delivered to a destination, only to realise later that the package contained several rolls of marijuana and other items.
“Massage to the affected area … times daily,” the prescription on the package reads.
The driver who made a video of the package and shared it on social media said he could not immediately figure out what exactly was contained in the package, except to suspect that it might be ‘deep heat’, cream or spray, which is meant for the relief of muscle and back pain, strains, rheumatic and arthritic pain.
However, when he got to the destination, it became clear to him that he had carried illegal substances in his car ignorantly and drove through the town all the way to the destination.
In the video that was captioned with a caution: “Guys let’s all be extra careful”, the driver lamented that he could have found himself in trouble with the law if police officers had pulled him over and found the package in his car because he would have been shocked and not have any reasonable explanation to give.
Interestingly, while some Twitter users laughed over the development, others question the narrator for opening a package he was sent to deliver to somebody, arguing it was unethical.
