You gave me 14 days; it’s been 60 days and I’m still alive – Agyinasare taunts Nogokpo

“In Numbers 23:8, it says, ‘how shall I curse whom God has not cursed, how shall I defile whom the Lord has not defiled. If God has not cursed me, how dare you curse me? If God has not defiled me, as a child of God, when you defile me, there is trouble.

“When they invoke spirits against you, and make incantations against you, they are blessing you. When they say your life must be cut short, they are increasing your life. When they say harm and destruction must come to you, they are opening a portal of protection and favour.

“It is important to remember this and me, in this country, I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation against you and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days, you will still be dancing,” the revered man of God said during sermon to his congregation.

He added that being able to survive the spiritual warfare against the dreaded Nogokpo and its traditional leaders is historic

“That history can never be erased because it was done publicly, all the TV stations took it, social media took it that ‘we will show Agyinasare in 14 days who controls the cosmic realm’ and after 60 days, we are still here,” he said.

Agyinasare went further to say that he has not completed his God-given assignment yet, so he will live long and no man can cut his life short.

“I am not going anywhere. I am not going now. It is not time for me to go yet, I have some more devils to cast out, some more sick to heal, some more people to empower, some more teachings to release,” he stressed.

It would be recalled that Archbishop Agyinasare said during a sermon in May that Nogokpo was the demonic headquarters of the Volta region. Although he later clarified that he meant no malice, the chiefs and people of the fearsome town said they were not appeased.

The traditional leaders of Nogokpo then issued a 14-day ultimatum to the man of God to appear before them to apologise and retract the controversial comment.